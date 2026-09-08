Chicago crime: 7 shot, 2 fatally, in separate incidents Monday night

The Brief Seven people were shot in four separate incidents across Chicago Monday evening. Two men were killed in a shooting inside a South Side home. Five other victims, including a 16-year-old girl, were hospitalized with gunshot wounds.



Seven people were shot, two fatally, in four separate incidents across Chicago Monday evening, according to police.

Chicago shootings

The backstory:

Around 7:06 p.m., two men were in an alley in the 3000 block of West Flournoy Street in East Garfield Park when someone inside a vehicle opened fire, police said.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, while a 30-year-old man was shot in the back and arm. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

About five minutes later, a 16-year-old girl was approached by a man she knew in the 2200 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village, police said. He pulled out a handgun and fired, striking the girl in the back.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Around 10:09 p.m., a 27-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were near the 4200 block of West Wilcox Street in West Garfield Park when they heard gunfire and felt pain, police said.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and the woman was shot in the left shoulder. Both took themselves to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Police said the victims were uncooperative with officers, and no additional details were immediately available.

Two men killed

Just before midnight, an argument inside a home in the 600 block of West 74th Street in Englewood turned deadly, according to police.

A man who the victims knew pulled out a gun and fired toward them, police said.

A 45-year-old man was shot in the chest and neck, while a 32-year-old man was also hit in the chest. Both died at the scene.

Responding officers took the suspect into custody and recovered two firearms, police said. Charges are pending.

What's next:

Area detectives are investigating the shootings.

Chicago weekend violence

Chicago police reported 30 shooting incidents between 6 p.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Those shootings left 37 people wounded or killed. Police also reported eight murders during that period.