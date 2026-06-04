Chicago crime: Fight ends in shootout, sending 2 men to hospital

The Brief Two men were critically wounded after a fight inside a Gresham home escalated into a shootout early Thursday morning. Both were hospitalized in critical condition, and police recovered two guns from the scene as the investigation continues.



Two men were shot and critically wounded after a fight escalated into a shootout Thursday morning in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood.

Double shooting in Chicago

What we know:

The men, 33 and 39, were fighting inside a home around 1 a.m. when they started shooting each other in the 1500 block of West 77th Street, according to police.

The 39-year-old was shot in the buttocks and the 33-year-old was shot several times throughout the body. Both men were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where they were listed in critical condition.

Police said two guns were recovered from the scene.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

Police have not said if charges are pending.