Chicago crime: Homicide investigation underway after person found shot in head near alley

A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found shot in the head in an alley in Englewood Tuesday afternoon.

At about 12:40 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of South Union Avenue after receiving a gunshot detection technology alert.

Upon arrival, officers located a male, of unknown age, near the alley with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects have been arrested. Area One detectives are investigating.