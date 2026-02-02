Chicago crime: Man, 29, shot inside car in Bronzeville

The Brief A 29-year-old man was shot while sitting in a car Sunday afternoon in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. He was hit in the arm and back, taken to the hospital in good condition, and no arrests have been made.



A man was shot inside a car Sunday afternoon in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.

What we know:

The 29-year-old was sitting inside a car around 3:30 p.m. in the 400 block of East 40th Street when a group walked up and started shooting, according to police.

The victim was shot in the arm and back. He was taken to Stronger Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.