Chicago crime: Man arrested after accidentally shooting himself in South Shore

A man was taken into custody after accidentally shooting himself Friday morning in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

What we know:

Police officers responded to a report of a person shot around 3 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Muskegon Avenue and found a 24-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

Police took the man into custody after determining he did not have a Firearm Owners Identification Card or a Concealed Carry License.

Police said a gun was recovered from the scene of the shooting and charges are pending.