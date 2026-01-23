Expand / Collapse search
Chicago crime: Man arrested after accidentally shooting himself in South Shore

By Will Hager
Published  January 23, 2026 6:31am CST
South Shore
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A man was taken into custody after accidentally shooting himself in the leg early Friday in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood.
    • Police said he did not have a valid FOID card or concealed carry license, and charges are pending.

CHICAGO - A man was taken into custody after accidentally shooting himself Friday morning in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

What we know:

Police officers responded to a report of a person shot around 3 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Muskegon Avenue and found a 24-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in fair condition. 

Police took the man into custody after determining he did not have a Firearm Owners Identification Card or a Concealed Carry License. 

Police said a gun was recovered from the scene of the shooting and charges are pending.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.

