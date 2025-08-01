Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested after 19-year-old shot in Hegewisch, police say

By Nic Flosi
Published  August 1, 2025 7:05am CDT
    • A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg and arm Thursday night in the Hegewisch neighborhood.
    • Police arrested a man at the scene and recovered a weapon.
    • The victim was taken to the hospital in good condition; charges against the suspect are pending.

CHICAGO - A man was taken into custody Thursday night after another man was shot on Chicago’s Far South Side, according to police.

What we know:

Chicago police said officers responded around 10:45 p.m. to a call of a person shot in the 0-100 block of West 130th Place in the city’s Hegewisch neighborhood.

When they arrived, officers found a 19-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his right calf and left forearm. He was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition, police said.

Officers located a man at the scene and placed him into custody without incident. Police also recovered a firearm. Charges are pending.

No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led up to the shooting, and if the victim and suspect knew each other.

What's next:

Area Two detectives are investigating.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

