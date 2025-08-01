Man arrested after 19-year-old shot in Hegewisch, police say
CHICAGO - A man was taken into custody Thursday night after another man was shot on Chicago’s Far South Side, according to police.
What we know:
Chicago police said officers responded around 10:45 p.m. to a call of a person shot in the 0-100 block of West 130th Place in the city’s Hegewisch neighborhood.
When they arrived, officers found a 19-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his right calf and left forearm. He was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition, police said.
Officers located a man at the scene and placed him into custody without incident. Police also recovered a firearm. Charges are pending.
No other injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what led up to the shooting, and if the victim and suspect knew each other.
What's next:
Area Two detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.