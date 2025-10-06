Chicago crime: Man found fatally stabbed on West Side, police say

The Brief A 37-year-old man was found stabbed in the chest Monday morning on Chicago’s West Side. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died. Police say no one is in custody.



A man was found fatally stabbed Monday morning on Chicago’s West Side, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded around 8:30 a.m. to the 5600 block of West Washington Boulevard in the city’s Austin neighborhood.

A 37-year-old man was found unresponsive with a stab wound to the chest, according to CPD. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he later died.

Police said no one is currently in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

The man’s identity has not been shared and any details about what led to the stabbing are unknown.

It is also unclear if police have identified a suspect.