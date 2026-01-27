Chicago crime: Man killed, woman critically wounded in Gresham

The Brief A man was killed and a woman critically wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon on Chicago’s South Side. Police say multiple offenders fired into an SUV before fleeing the scene. No arrests have been made.



A man was killed and a woman was critically wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Aberdeen Street, according to Chicago police. A 27-year-old man, a 37-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were sitting inside a GMC SUV when they were approached by a group of people

Police said at least one offender pulled out a gun and fired several shots into the vehicle. The 37-year-old man was shot twice in the head and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Hospital.The 44-year-old woman was shot in the head and taken to Christ Hospital, where she was initially listed in critical condition. The 27-year-old man was not injured.

The offenders fled the scene in an unknown direction. No arrests have been made and Area Two detectives are investigating.