Chicago crime: Man robs PNC Bank in Gold Coast, FBI says

The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly robbed a PNC Bank in Chicago on Monday.

Around 1:15 p.m., the FBI responded to the bank located at 873 N. Rush St. in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

According to the FBI, the man entered the bank, presented a note to the teller announcing the robbery and implied he had a weapon.

Suspect in Gold Coast PNC Bank robbery on Jan. 3, 2022.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his 20s standing about 6-feet tall, the FBI said. He is currently at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips@fbi.gov.