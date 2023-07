A man was shot during an argument in Ashburn Sunday night.

At about 9:26 p.m., a 20-year-old man was in a verbal altercation in the 3200 block of West 84th Street with a known offender, police said.

The offender produced a handgun and fired shots at the man.

The man was shot in the left leg and transported to an area hospital in good condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.