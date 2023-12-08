Chicago crime: Man shot multiple times in the legs during argument
CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded after being shot multiple times during an argument in Calumet Heights early Friday.
At about 3:21 a.m., a 54-year-old man was in an argument with a male offender inside a residence in the 9000 block of South Phillips.
The offender then produced a firearm and shot the victim multiple times in the legs.
Police responded to the scene and placed the offender in custody. A weapon was recovered from the scene.
The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
Charges are currently pending as police continue to investigate.