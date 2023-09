A man was shot while on the front porch of a home in Calumet Heights Sunday morning.

At about 3:06 a.m., a 36-year-old man was on the porch of a residence in the 3000 block of East 87th Street when he heard shots and felt pain, police said.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to the right forearm and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.