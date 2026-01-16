Chicago crime: Man stabbed during attempted robbery in Englewood

The Brief A man was critically wounded in a stabbing during an attempted robbery in Englewood early Friday. Police say the victim was attacked after refusing to hand over property. No arrests have been made as detectives investigate.



A man was stabbed and critically wounded during an attempted robbery Friday morning in the Englewood neighborhood.

What we know:

The 28-year-old was walking in the street just before 3 a.m. when someone approached him and demanded his property in the 7400 block of South May Street, according to police.

The victim refused, the suspect stabbed him with a "sharp weapon" in the abdomen before fleeing the scene, police said.

Paramedics treated the victim and took him to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. Police said no arrests have been made.

Area One detectives are investigating.