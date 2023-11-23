Chicago crime: 5 teenagers wounded in Near West Side drive-by shooting

Chicago police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left five teenagers wounded on Chicago's Near West Side early Thursday.

The victims were walking on the sidewalk in the 2000 block of West Monroe Street just after midnight when shots were fired from a vehicle.

A 15-year-old male was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

Two 16-year-old boys were taken to Stroger in good condition with gunshot wounds.

An 18-year-old boy was also taken to Stroger in good condition with a graze wound to the left arm. Another 18-year-old male was transported to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

No arrests have been reported. Area Three detectives are investigating.