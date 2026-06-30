Chicago crime overnight: Man killed, 3 shot, woman stabbed in separate incidents

The Brief One man was killed and three other people were wounded in two separate shootings on the South Side. A woman was stabbed during a fight inside a home, and a suspect was arrested. Chicago police are investigating all three incidents.



A man was killed and three other people were wounded in two shootings, and a woman was stabbed during separate incidents overnight across Chicago, police said.

Deadly South Side shooting

What we know:

A 20-year-old man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Monday night in the Chatham neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 10:44 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue. Police said two 20-year-old men and a 19-year-old man were walking outside when a black sedan pulled up. Someone inside the car opened fire before the vehicle sped away north on Cottage Grove Avenue.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the chest and died at the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner identified him as Alfred Alexander.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the left leg and taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition. Another 20-year-old man was also shot in the left leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Chicago driver shot

Earlier Monday evening, a 28-year-old man was wounded in a road rage shooting in Grand Crossing.

Police said the man was driving around 8:52 p.m. near the 7400 block of S. South Chicago Avenue when he got into an argument with someone driving a black SUV. During the argument, the other driver fired a shot, hitting the man in the shoulder.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The driver of the SUV sped away and was last seen heading east on 76th Street.

Argument leads to stabbing

In another overnight incident, a woman was stabbed during a fight inside a home in the West Englewood neighborhood.

Police said a 40-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were inside a residence in the 7200 block of South Hoyne Avenue around 1:59 a.m. Tuesday when an argument became physical. The man allegedly used a sharp object to stab the woman in the neck and abdomen before running away.

Officers quickly arrested the suspect. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. Charges are pending.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if the three men in the fatal shooting were targeted.

In the road rage shooting and stabbing incidents, it is unclear what the arguments that led to the violence were about.

What's next:

Area Two detectives are investigating the fatal shooting. Area One detectives are investigating the road rage shooting and the stabbing.