Chicago crime: 1 killed, 3 wounded in South Loop shooting

A man was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting in South Loop early Sunday morning.

Chicago police said a group of men were in the 2100 block of South Canal Street around 3:01 a.m. when a dispute with another group escalated into gunfire.

A 39-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 34-year-old man was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the leg. Two other victims, a 21-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, self-transported to Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds. The 21-year-old is listed in good condition, while the 27-year-old is in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

Area One detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.