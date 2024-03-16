Chicago crime: Suspect on the run after 2 armed robberies in the Loop

article

A suspect is on the run after robbing two convenience store clerks at gunpoint in the Loop last December.

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect and locating him.

The robberies happened at these times and locations:

Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:28 a.m. in the 0-100 block of North Wells Street

Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:27 p.m. in the 100 block of West Madison Street

Police say the suspect went into the convenience stores and ordered the clerks to remove cash from the register while armed with a gun.

The suspect also took tobacco products and other "consumable goods" before leaving the area, according to CPD.

(Surveillance video of one of the robberies is shared below. Viewer discretion is advised):

The suspect is between 21-30 years old and was wearing a black puffy jacket, blue-hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and white gym shoes at the time of the robberies.

Businesses in those areas are urged to be on alert and to have a working video surveillance system and alarm.

Anyone with more information on the suspect is urged to contact Chicago PD's Bureau of Detectives Area 3 Detective Division at 312-744-8263.