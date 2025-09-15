Teen boy fatally shot on North Side, police say

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot early Monday morning in Uptown. Police say a group of eight approached the teen before one opened fire. No one is in custody as detectives investigate.



A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot early Monday morning in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood, police said.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 12:18 a.m. in the 5000 block of North Winthrop Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The teen was standing outside when he was approached by a group of eight unknown males. Police said one person in the group pulled out a gun and fired at him.

The boy was shot multiple times and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he died.

What we don't know:

The identity of the teen victim is unknown at this time. Police have not shared what may have led up to the shooting.

What's next:

There are no suspects in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.