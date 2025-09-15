Teen boy fatally shot on North Side, police say
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot early Monday morning in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood, police said.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 12:18 a.m. in the 5000 block of North Winthrop Avenue, according to Chicago police.
The teen was standing outside when he was approached by a group of eight unknown males. Police said one person in the group pulled out a gun and fired at him.
The boy was shot multiple times and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he died.
What we don't know:
The identity of the teen victim is unknown at this time. Police have not shared what may have led up to the shooting.
What's next:
There are no suspects in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.