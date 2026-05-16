Chicago crime: Thief robbed, shot 2 women in West Loop, police say
CHICAGO - Two women were robbed and shot in Chicago's West Loop early Saturday morning.
What we know:
Officers responded to the scene in the 600 block of W. Randolph Street a little before 1 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.
The two women, ages 21 and 33, were standing on the sidewalk when an unknown male offender got out of a white SUV and approached them.
The offender demanded their property, took a purse from one of them before firing multiple gunshots, hitting both of them, police said.
The gunmen then got back into the SUV and fled the scene.
The 21-year-old had been shot in the knee. She was treated by paramedics and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.
The 33-year-old woman had a graze wound to her hip. She was treated by paramedics and taken to Rush Hospital in fair condition.
Area detectives are investigating.
What we don't know:
Police did not provide more details about the gunman.