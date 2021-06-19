Chicago crime: Woman, 31, fatally stabbed in Loop attack

A 31-year-old woman was fatally stabbed Saturday in the Loop.

Around 4 p.m., the woman was on the sidewalk in the 400 block of S. Wacker when an unknown male approached her, produced a knife and stabbed her in the upper back, Chicago police said.

Chicago police work the scene where a 31-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in the 400 block of South Wacker Dr. in The Loop neighborhood, Saturday, June 19, 2021. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The offender then fled southbound on Wacker, according to police.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

A spokeswoman for CPD’s Office of Communications said she could not provide a description of the male suspect.

The attack happened about a block from Willis Tower in an area that also includes the Old Chicago Main Post Office and Union Station.

Area Three Detectives are investigating. No further details were immediately available.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.