Chicago crime: Woman fatally shot in face during South Side fight, police say

The Brief A 31-year-old woman was shot and killed Monday morning in the South Loop. Police say the shooting happened during a fight with someone she knew. The suspected shooter was taken into custody, and detectives are investigating.



A 31-year-old woman was killed Monday morning after police say she was shot in the face during a fight with someone she knew in Chicago’s South Loop neighborhood.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 9:06 a.m. in the 2200 block of South State Street, according to Chicago police.

Investigators said the woman was outside when she got into a physical altercation with another woman she knew. During the fight, the offender pulled out a gun and fired, striking the victim in the face.

The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she died. Police said the suspect was taken into custody at the scene, and that the shooting appears to be domestic-related.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of either the victim or the offender. It is also unclear what the fight was about.

What's next:

Area Three detectives are investigating.