Chicago police: Trio sought in CTA Red Line robbery
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help to identify three people accused of robbing a CTA rider last month in Englewood.
What we know:
The incident happened at around 6:40 p.m. on Dec. 19 in the 200 block of West 63rd Street.
Police said two men and a woman used force to rob a person while on a Red Line train.
CTA Red Line robbery suspects | CPD
The suspects are described as:
- A Black man wearing a maroon sweater under a black jacket and white shoes.
- A Black man wearing a surgical mask, black jacket and black pants.
- A Black woman wearing a black jacket, black pants and red shoes.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JJ528243.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.