Chicago police: Trio sought in CTA Red Line robbery

The Brief Police say three people robbed a CTA rider on a Red Line train in Englewood. The incident happened Dec. 19 near West 63rd Street. Investigators are asking the public for help identifying the people shown in surveillance images.



Chicago police are asking for the public’s help to identify three people accused of robbing a CTA rider last month in Englewood.

What we know:

The incident happened at around 6:40 p.m. on Dec. 19 in the 200 block of West 63rd Street.

Police said two men and a woman used force to rob a person while on a Red Line train.

CTA Red Line robbery suspects | CPD

The suspects are described as:

A Black man wearing a maroon sweater under a black jacket and white shoes.

A Black man wearing a surgical mask, black jacket and black pants.

A Black woman wearing a black jacket, black pants and red shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JJ528243.