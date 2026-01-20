Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police: Trio sought in CTA Red Line robbery

By Nic Flosi
Published  January 20, 2026 5:24am CST
    • Police say three people robbed a CTA rider on a Red Line train in Englewood.
    • The incident happened Dec. 19 near West 63rd Street.
    • Investigators are asking the public for help identifying the people shown in surveillance images.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help to identify three people accused of robbing a CTA rider last month in Englewood.

What we know:

The incident happened at around 6:40 p.m. on Dec. 19 in the 200 block of West 63rd Street.

Police said two men and a woman used force to rob a person while on a Red Line train.

CTA Red Line robbery suspects | CPD

The suspects are described as:

  • A Black man wearing a maroon sweater under a black jacket and white shoes.
  • A Black man wearing a surgical mask, black jacket and black pants.
  • A Black woman wearing a black jacket, black pants and red shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JJ528243.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

