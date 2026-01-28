Chicago CTA rider punched and robbed, police seek suspect

The Brief A 23-year-old man was attacked and robbed on a CTA Red Line train and platform early Sunday. The suspect punched the victim and took his belongings. Police seek the public's help in identifying the suspect.



Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of punching and robbing a CTA rider early Sunday on the Near North Side.

What we know:

The incident happened at around 12:50 a.m. on a Red Line train and platform at the North/Clybourn station.

Police said the suspect approached a 23-year-old man on the train, yelled profanities and struck him with closed fists before taking his personal property.

The victim then followed the suspect off the train, where the suspect took additional belongings and hit the victim again before fleeing the scene.

CTA Red Line robbery suspect | CPD

Police described the suspect as a Black man with a thin mustache, standing about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 and weighing between 170 and 190 pounds. He was wearing a light-colored hoodie, a baseball hat, a camouflage balaclava mask, a dark leather jacket with light-colored fur lining, light-colored jeans, and white gym shoes with a dark stripe on the side.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JK126702.