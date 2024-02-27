Austin man charged in sexual assault of 16-year-old girl on Purple Line train

article

An Austin man has been charged in the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl on a Purple Line train over the weekend.

Anfernee Thomas, 27, was arrested Monday. He faces one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

The victim boarded a inbound Purple Line train about 5 p.m Saturday when Thomas approached, sat down next to her and asked her if she wanted to smoke and for her telephone number, police said.

After she said no, he put his hands on her waist, "cornered" her and sexually assaulted her, police said.

Once the train pulled into the Howard Station, she disembarked and gave police a detailed description of Thomas. He was then arrested after being found on the train, which had been stopped because of the attack, police said.

In a statement, the CTA confirmed there were reports of a disturbance on a Purple Line train at Howard, which caused a delay in service.