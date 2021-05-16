Chicago Cubs offering free hot dogs and sodas if you get vaccinated at Wrigley Field

Take me out to the ballpark, and get me a shot and a free hot dog and soda!

The Chicago Cubs are promoting COVID-19 vaccinations the week of May 17 and offering fans the opportunity to get shots at Wrigley Field.

Any fan with a ticket to the Washington Nationals series can get vaccinated at the American Airlines Conference Center at Gallagher Way from May 17 to May 20.

When fans get vaccinated, they will get a voucher for a free hot dog and soda or water, redeemable at any "Classics" concession stand at Wrigley Field.

The vaccination site at the American Airlines Conference Center at Gallagher Way is expanding its hours of operations for May 17 to 19 only to 8 a.m.-8 p.m. On Thursday, May 20, the site will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. No appointment is needed.