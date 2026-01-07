Chicago committee to vote on revised curfew proposal with longer notice window

The Brief Ald. Brian Hopkins is pushing a revised curfew plan that requires 12 hours’ notice before taking effect. The earlier proposal allowed police to declare curfews with only 30 minutes’ notice. Wednesday's committee vote comes after a teen takeover in the Loop ended with the shooting death of a 14-year-old.



A revised curfew plan aimed at curbing teen group violence is expected to come up for a vote today before the Chicago City Council’s Committee on Public Safety.

What we know:

Ald. Brian Hopkins’ new proposal would let police issue a temporary "time and place" curfew in any public space, but only after giving the public at least 12 hours’ notice.

Hopkins said the longer window is a key change from his earlier plan, which would have allowed police to declare a curfew in as little as 30 minutes.

"You would need at least 12 hours from the time a decision is made to impose a temporary time and place curfew, to the start time that curfew would take effect," Hopkins previously told FOX Chicago.

The earlier version faced strong pushback from civil liberties groups, including the ACLU, and from Mayor Brandon Johnson. Hopkins said the new draft is meant to address those concerns and potentially gain the mayor’s support.

"In most of the cases we've had this curfew conversation, we've had at least 12 hours of notice, so we really didn't need the 30-minute window," he said.

The backstory:

The update comes after the November killing of 14-year-old Armani Floyd during a teen takeover in the Loop, which unfolded the same night as the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting. Hopkins said police saw signs on social media more than 12 hours before the gathering and argued a temporary curfew could have helped prevent the violence.

He pointed to the enforcement of the existing 10 p.m. curfew that night as an example of what earlier intervention can do.

"They started making announcements about 20 minutes before they started enforcing the curfew. Some of the teens heard the announcements and decided to leave. The ones that didn't, we started making curfew apprehensions. It had a quelling effect on the violence. It actually worked," Hopkins said.

What's next:

The Committee on Public Safety is expected to vote on the proposal today. The meeting begins at 10 a.m.

If it advances, the updated curfew measure would move to the full City Council for consideration.