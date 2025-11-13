Chicago daycare teacher arrested by ICE released from custody, attorney says

The Brief Diana Santillana Galeano, a Chicago daycare teacher detained by ICE last week, was released from federal custody Wednesday. Her arrest at a North Side daycare sparked widespread outrage from city leaders and parents. She plans to reunite with the daycare community Friday morning at Clark Park in Chicago.



A Chicago daycare teacher detained by federal immigration agents last week has been released from custody in Indiana, her attorneys announced Thursday.

What we know:

Diana Santillana Galeano, a teacher at Rayito de Sol Spanish Immersion Early Learning Center, was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Nov. 5.

The arrest, which happened in front of children, drew sharp condemnation from Mayor Brandon Johnson and members of Congress.

Santillana Galeano was released Wednesday from ICE detention in Clay County, Indiana, and has since returned home to Chicago, according to her attorneys at Hughes Socol Piers Resnick & Dym, Ltd.

"We are thrilled that Ms. Santillana was released, and has been able to return home to Chicago where she belongs," attorney Charlie Wysong said in a statement. "We will continue to pursue her immigration claims to stay in the United States. We are grateful to her community for the outpouring of support over these difficult days, and ask that her privacy be respected while she rests and recovers from this ordeal."

Santillana Galeano also thanked supporters, saying she is eager to reunite with her students.

Diana Santillana Galeano | Provided

"I am so grateful to everyone who has advocated on my behalf, and on behalf of the countless others who have experienced similar trauma over recent months in the Chicago area," she said. "I love our community and the children I teach, and I can’t wait to see them again."

A reunion with the daycare community is planned for Friday at 10 a.m. at Clark Park, 3400 N. Rockwell St.

The backstory:

The arrest, captured on video, showed agents detaining Santillana Galeano outside the daycare in the North Center neighborhood.

"ICE agents entered a daycare. They went inside of a preschool. They tore a teacher out of a classroom in front of their children," Mayor Johnson said at a news conference a day after the incident. "That video shocked the conscience of every single Chicagoan… We most certainly cannot have this in our city or our country."

U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Chicago) echoed the outrage, saying the arrest "should send shivers down the spine of every parent."

The other side:

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said the daycare was not targeted.

DHS officials claimed the arrest followed a failed traffic stop and that Santillana Galeano and another person fled into the building, "recklessly endangering the children."

Santillana Galeano, who is from Colombia, entered the United States illegally in June 2023 and obtained authorization to work under the Biden administration, DHS said. Her 16- and 17-year-old children crossed the border illegally last month near El Paso, Texas, and were brought to a government shelter in Chicago for unaccompanied migrant children.