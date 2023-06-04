Man killed, woman wounded in Little Italy shooting

A man was shot in the head and killed while a woman was wounded in a shooting in Little Italy Sunday morning.

Police say the victims were outside in the 1300 block of South Throop Street when they were struck by gunfire.

The man, 30, was shot in the head. He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A woman, 31, suffered a gunshot wound to her left arm. She self-transported to University of Illinois Medical Center, where she is listed in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The incident is currently under investigation by Area Three Detectives.

Correction: The neighborhood where the shooting occurred has been updated to reflect the correct location.