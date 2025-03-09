Chicago delivery drivers targeted by armed robbers, police say

Delivery drivers were targeted by armed robbers on two occasions in recent weeks in the Englewood neighborhood.

Chicago police issued a community alert about the armed robberies.

Multiple armed robberies

What we know:

The delivery drivers working in the area were delivering packages or food.

In both instances, the offender approached the victims on foot with a gray handgun and demanded their car and property.

The offender then fled in the victim’s car.

Police gave the dates and locations of each incident:

6800 block of South Ada Street on Feb. 28 at 11:44 p.m.

6800 block of South Ada Street on March 7 at 10:55 a.m.

Police described the offender as an African American male wearing a black ski mask, a gray hooded sweatshirt and possessing a gray handgun.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P25-1-012.