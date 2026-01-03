Chicago demonstrators, Venezuelan community react to Maduro's capture

The Brief Several hundred protesters gathered Saturday evening at Federal Plaza in downtown Chicago to denounce President Donald Trump’s actions involving Venezuela, arguing the move was driven by economic interests, including access to oil, rather than national security. Demonstrators accused the U.S. government of violating international law and called the military action an act of imperialism. Reaction within Chicago’s Venezuelan community was mixed, with many welcoming the removal of Nicolás Maduro but expressing concern about a peaceful transition of power and fears of potential political violence in Venezuela.



Several hundred protesters gathered Saturday evening at Federal Plaza in downtown Chicago to denounce President Donald Trump’s actions involving Venezuela, assembling on short notice despite chilly weather.

What we know:

Demonstrators questioned the administration’s justification for the military action, arguing it was driven by economic interests rather than national security concerns. Protesters held signs accusing the U.S. government of violating international law and said the move was tied to access to Venezuela’s oil resources.

"We all know the real reason behind these attacks is U.S. access to oil," one protester said, calling the action an act of imperialism.

The other side:

Reaction within Chicago’s Venezuelan community was more nuanced. Many Venezuelans said they welcomed the removal of President Nicolás Maduro but expressed concern about what comes next, particularly after indications that members of the current power structure could remain in place.

"We have been waiting for this moment for a long time," said Luciano Padota, president of the Illinois Venezuelan Alliance. "These are people who belong to the Chavismo or the Castro-Chavismo, as you say. And so we are not very fond of them in Venezuela. Venezuelan people don't really like. We want to see it over. We really want to a transition of power."

Padota said he has been in contact with friends and family in Venezuela, where many people are staying indoors out of fear that political violence could erupt. He said residents have been advised to avoid protests and public gatherings amid concerns about unrest.

"The order is to stay home, not to go out, not to protest, because we don't, I mean, there could be kind of like a civil war, or at the very least there will be focused locations where there's going to be a conflict," Padota said.

Chicago’s Venezuelan population has grown significantly in recent years, Padota added, particularly after buses carrying migrants from the southern U.S. arrived in the city.