Chicago doctor returns from front lines in Israel, highlights compassion amidst war

A Chicago doctor is sharing his war stories days after returning to the United States from the front lines in Israel.

Dr. David Kawior typically treats patients in the emergency room at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.

For more than two weeks he volunteered with the Red Cross to treat soldiers and civilians that became victims of the war with Hamas.

As part of a mobile trauma unit, Kawior worked on patients with multiple gunshot wounds and traumatic brain injuries. He was taken aback by the compassion they showed.

"There was a connection with every single stranger I met there that I think is not being conveyed, the warmth the generosity the feeling of a country both in mourning, people in mourning but also a people that really come together as a family and really treats you as such."