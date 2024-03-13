10-year-old killed, woman seriously injured in domestic violence incident on North Side

Chicago police are investigating a domestic violence incident that left a child dead and a woman seriously hurt in Edgewater Wednesday morning.

Police were called to a home in the 5900 block of North Ravenswood Avenue around 8 a.m. for an apparent domestic violence confrontation.

Alderman Andre Vasquez released a statement saying a 10-year-old child was fatally wounded.

The Chicago Fire Department transported a 33-year-old woman to St. Francis Hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

Neighbors and witnesses told Fox 32's Dane Placko that the alleged suspect was just released from jail or prison on Tuesday after serving time for beating the woman.

The victim and her two sons lived in a first-floor unit of Peterson Plaza Apartments. The younger child was not injured.

Police have identified a person of interest, but a public description is not yet available.

