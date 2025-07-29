Chicago drive-by shooting injures two men, one critically

The Brief A drive-by shooting wounded two men late Monday on the Near West Side. A 24-year-old man was critically injured with gunshot wounds to his legs and head. A 49-year-old man was also shot and taken to the hospital in fair condition.



Two men were injured in a drive-by shooting late Monday night on Chicago’s Near West Side, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened in the 10–100 block of North Western Avenue around 10:40 p.m., police said.

A 24-year-old man and a 49-year-old man were standing outside when someone in a moving vehicle opened fire.

The 24-year-old was hit in the legs and also suffered a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The 49-year-old was shot in the abdomen and buttocks and was also taken to Stroger, where he was listed in fair condition.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a description of the vehicle or suspect, and no one is currently in custody.

It's unclear if the gunfire was random or targeted.

What's next:

Area Three detectives are investigating.