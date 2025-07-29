Chicago drive-by shooting injures two men, one critically
CHICAGO - Two men were injured in a drive-by shooting late Monday night on Chicago’s Near West Side, according to police.
What we know:
The shooting happened in the 10–100 block of North Western Avenue around 10:40 p.m., police said.
A 24-year-old man and a 49-year-old man were standing outside when someone in a moving vehicle opened fire.
The 24-year-old was hit in the legs and also suffered a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The 49-year-old was shot in the abdomen and buttocks and was also taken to Stroger, where he was listed in fair condition.
What we don't know:
Police have not released a description of the vehicle or suspect, and no one is currently in custody.
It's unclear if the gunfire was random or targeted.
What's next:
Area Three detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.