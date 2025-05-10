Chicago drive-by shooting leaves 1 man dead, police say

The Brief A 36-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning in Little Village, police say. Police did not identify the victim or a suspect. No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.



A 36-year-old man was shot and killed in the Little Village neighborhood early Saturday morning, police said.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of South Fairfield Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to the scene for a call of a victim being shot.

The victim was outside when a gray sedan drove by and an unknown offender fired shots from the car.

The victim was shot in the forearm and upper flank, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.

What we don't know:

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Police did not identify the victim.

Area detectives are investigating.