Chicago drive-by shooting leaves 66-year-old dead

The Brief A 66-year-old man was fatally shot in a drive-by on Chicago’s South Side late Wednesday night. Police said the man was standing outside when someone in a dark sedan opened fire, striking him in the chest and neck. He died at the University of Chicago Hospital, and no arrests have been made as Area Two detectives investigate.



A 66-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side.

The man was standing outside around 11:20 p.m. when a dark sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting in the first block of West 79th Street, according to Chicago police.

The victim was shot twice in the chest and neck and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he later died.

Area Two detectives have launched a homicide investigation. No arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office. No description of the suspect has been given.