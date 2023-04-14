Chicago drive-by shooting leaves man killed, another critically wounded

A man was killed and another was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting in Little Village Thursday night.

Police say the victims were standing on a sidewalk in the 2500 block of South Troy Street around 7:40 p.m. when a black SUV pulled through an alley and a man inside began firing.

The first victim, a 28-year-old man, was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head. He was later pronounced dead.

The other victim, a 40-year-old man, was taken to the same hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.