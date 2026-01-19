Driver fatally shot in Chicago, police say

The Brief A 19-year-old driver was shot and killed last week on Chicago’s West Side. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Jan. 15 in the 5800 block of West Walton. No arrests have been made as detectives continue to investigate.



A 19-year-old man was fatally shot while driving last week on Chicago’s West Side, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened at around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 15 in the 5800 block of West Walton Street in the Austin neighborhood.

Police said the victim, identified by the Cook County medical examiner as Angel Aviles, was driving his vehicle when he was approached by another man who opened fire.

Aviles was shot in the head and leg. His vehicle came to a stop after hitting a parked car that was not occupied. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if the shooting was targeted or random.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.