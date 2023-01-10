Chicago drivers lost 155 hours of their lives while stuck in traffic in 2022: study

Chicago drivers spent the highest amount of hours stuck in traffic in 2022, a new traffic study shows.

According to Global Traffic Scorecard by INRIX, the average driver in Chicago lost 155 hours of their life stuck in traffic.

That's the second-highest number of hours in the world.

It is also a jump of about 50 percent compared to 2021.

London came in first with 156 hours per driver. Boston and San Diego both saw 70-percent jumps in terms of congestion.