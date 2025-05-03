Chicago duo arrested in grocery store bathrooms after Best Buy theft, high-speed chase: officials

The Brief A Chicago man and woman allegedly stole over $600 in electronics from a Bloomingdale Best Buy, then led police on a high-speed chase that ended in a three-car crash. The suspects, Autumn Provine, 21, and Frank Cerda, 30, were found hiding in bathrooms at a nearby Jewel-Osco and taken into custody. Provine faces a felony fleeing charge and multiple traffic offenses; Cerda is charged with felony retail theft.



A Chicago man and woman are accused of stealing electronics from a suburban Best Buy, then leading police on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash and their arrest inside grocery store bathrooms.

What we know:

Autumn Provine, 21, appeared in court Saturday on a Class 4 felony charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, along with 19 misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses.

The traffic charges include attempting to leave the scene of an accident causing injury or death, improper lane usage and using unsafe tires, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Her co-defendant, Frank Cerda, 30, also appeared in court and was charged with one count of retail theft, a Class 3 felony.

(From left) Autumn Provine, 21, and Frank Cerda, 30. (DuPage County State's Attorney )

The charges stem from an incident Friday evening at a Best Buy store in Bloomingdale.

Prosecutors said Cerda grabbed a Shark hair dryer, two Polaroid cameras and film — totaling $621.97 — and exited the store. He then got into the passenger side of a black Lexus RX300 driven by Provine.

An officer spotted the vehicle traveling eastbound on Army Trail Road near Gladstone Drive and attempted a traffic stop. Prosecutors said Provine fled at speeds up to 55 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Police deployed a spike strip, deflating a rear tire, but Provine continued southbound on Glen Ellyn Road. Officers ended the pursuit, but six minutes later, Glen Ellyn police located the Lexus and also attempted a stop without success.

At 6:33 p.m., Lombard police were alerted that the Lexus had been involved in a three-vehicle crash at Main Street and Roosevelt Road.

One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

According to authorities, Provine and Cerda fled the crash on foot and entered a Jewel-Osco on South Main Street, where they were later found in separate bathrooms and taken into custody.

What they're saying:

"Once again, the apprehension of the defendants in this case sends a strong message that in DuPage County if you flee from the police, you will be caught, charged and prosecuted. As I have said countless times, if you see lights and hear sirens, pull over and do not attempt to flee, as this puts the public, as well as the officers involved, at risk," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "On behalf of those involved in this incident, I wish the innocent victim in this case a speedy recovery. I thank the Bloomingdale Police Department for their efforts and good judgement on this case, the Lombard Police Department for their work in apprehending the defendants as well as the Glen Ellyn Police Department for their assistance. The apprehension of the defendants in this case is a shining example of DuPage County law enforcement working together to keep our businesses and communities safe. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Anna Derkacz and Jennifer Nielsen for their work in securing charges against the defendants."

"This case is another example of hard-working law enforcement doing their part to apprehend and hold criminals accountable for their alleged crimes in Bloomingdale," Bloomingdale Director of Public Safety Frank Giammarese said. "The Bloomingdale Police Department will use every lawful means to apprehend offenders as long as it is within our policy and State statute. This is great example of multiple agencies working together to apprehend alleged criminals. Thank you to all involved parties and to State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and his office for seeking justice in an appropriate way to protect citizens and businesses in our county."

What's next:

Provine will remain in custody until her next court date, according to prosecutors. Cerda was released on the condition that he not enter any Best Buy stores.