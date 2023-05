A 16-year-old girl was shot in Chicago's East Garfield Park early Saturday morning.

Police say the victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 3000 block of West Jackson Boulevard at 1:11 a.m. when shots were fired.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right side.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There is no shooter in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.