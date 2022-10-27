Chicago elementary school recognized by Special Olympics Illinois

Special Olympics Illinois is recognizing a local school for providing inclusive sports programs for students with disabilities.

A banner presentation was held Thursday at Oscar Depriest Elementary School on Chicago’s West Side.

The school is the first for CPS to receive the recognition, and just one of five schools honored in Illinois this year.

"A Special Olympics Unified Champion School has an exclusive school climate and exudes a sense of collaboration, engagement and respect for all members of the student body and staff," said Kim Riddering, COO of Special Olympics Illinois.

Special Olympics leaders told students they hope they will carry the message of unity and inclusion through the rest of their lives.