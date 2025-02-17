Chicago emergency room doctor stabbed in chest by patient, police say

The Brief Two staff members at Provident Hospital were injured by a patient in the emergency department on Monday. One of the victims, an ER doctor, was stabbed in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The suspect was taken into custody, and an investigation is underway by Chicago Police.



Two staff members were injured by a patient in the emergency department at Provident Hospital on Monday afternoon, including an emergency room doctor who was stabbed in the chest.

The incident occurred around 1:01 p.m. in the 500 block of E. 51st St., which is where the hospital is located, on the city's South Side.

What we know:

Provident Hospital confirmed that two staff members were injured and both are in stable condition.

One of the victims, confirmed by FOX 32 to be an emergency room doctor, was stabbed in the chest and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were listed in fair condition.

According to Chicago police, the suspect approached the 56-year-old ER doctor with a sharp object and stabbed him in the chest. The offender was immediately taken into custody, and Area Detectives are conducting an investigation into the incident.

The reason the doctor was transported to UC from Provident is because Provident is not a trauma center, FOX 32 has learned.

What we don't know:

Details about the second injured staff member, including their role at the hospital and the extent of their injuries, have not been disclosed.

Provident Hospital stated they would not release further information out of respect for both staff members’ privacy.

The motive behind the attack is also unclear at this time.

What they're saying:

Provident Hospital released the following statement:

"Violence against healthcare workers is on the rise, and it is unacceptable. No one should have to fear for their safety while doing their job. This issue transcends physical harm—it impacts the emotional and psychological well-being of our entire team, and ultimately affects the quality of care we are able to provide. While we remain committed to providing the best care possible to our patients, we must also acknowledge that health care environments should be safe spaces for both patients and providers."

What's next:

The investigation by CPD into the incident is ongoing.