Chicago emergency room doctor stabbing: Man charged in hospital attack

The Brief A Chicago man was arrested after allegedly stabbing an emergency room doctor in the chest and injuring another hospital staffer at Provident Hospital. The attack happened Monday afternoon, and the doctor was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital for treatment. The suspect, Nathaniel Price, faces two felony counts of aggravated battery and has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.



A Chicago man has been charged with injuring two hospital staffers, including stabbing an emergency room doctor in the chest Monday afternoon on the South Side.

Chicago hospital attack

The backstory:

The attack happened around 1 p.m. at Provident Hospital of Cook County, 500 E. 51st St.

Nathaniel Price, 36, was arrested less than 30 minutes after allegedly stabbing a 56-year-old emergency room doctor and injuring another 32-year-old hospital staffer, according to police and hospital officials.

The doctor was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital to be treated at their trauma center.

Nathaniel Price | Chicago police

Details about the second injured staff member, including their role at the hospital and the extent of their injuries, have not been disclosed.

Price, of Hyde Park, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon. He has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

"Health care environments should be safe spaces"

What they're saying:

Provident Hospital released the following statement after the stabbing.

"Violence against healthcare workers is on the rise, and it is unacceptable. No one should have to fear for their safety while doing their job. This issue transcends physical harm—it impacts the emotional and psychological well-being of our entire team, and ultimately affects the quality of care we are able to provide. While we remain committed to providing the best care possible to our patients, we must also acknowledge that health care environments should be safe spaces for both patients and providers."