A man was fatally shot in Chicago's Englewood Saturday morning.

Police say the 45-year-old victim was discovered on a sidewalk in the 1200 block of West 73rd Place around 6:45 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. An investigation into the homicide is underway.