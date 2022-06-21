Chicago expressway shootings often occur due to road rage incidents, ISP says
CHICAGO - As we head into the summer travel months, the Illinois State Police is warning drivers to not engage in aggressive driving behaviors.
ISP says from January to mid-June this year, approximately 35-percent of expressway shootings in Chicago have been classified as "road rage" incidents.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE
Road rage incidents are up 12-percent this year compared to all of 2021.
Tailgating, cutting off other vehicles, and improper lane changes are all examples of aggressive driving that could lead to road rage.