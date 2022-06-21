Chicago expressway shootings often occur due to road rage incidents, ISP says

As we head into the summer travel months, the Illinois State Police is warning drivers to not engage in aggressive driving behaviors.

ISP says from January to mid-June this year, approximately 35-percent of expressway shootings in Chicago have been classified as "road rage" incidents.

Road rage incidents are up 12-percent this year compared to all of 2021.

Tailgating, cutting off other vehicles, and improper lane changes are all examples of aggressive driving that could lead to road rage.