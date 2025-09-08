Chicago faith leaders unite to oppose Trump's threats of troops, immigration raids

Clergy members of all faiths stood in unity Monday at Daley Plaza, calling on the city to reject National Guard troops and immigration enforcement.

They reported that monitors have witnessed arrests on the southwest side.

Rey Wences of the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights said ICE agents approached people on Archer Avenue to make three arrests. They say rapid response teams are watching for ICE activity, especially as people head to work and school.

President Trump posted over the weekend that Chicago will find out why it’s called the Department of War. Chicago leaders believe Trump declared war on this city.

Some churches reported smaller attendance numbers this past weekend due to fear and anxiety.

Longtime religious leaders responded with love and communication.

Father Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Church said, "Mr. Trump, you have met your match," referring to the city of Big Shoulders.

Rev. Otis Moss, of Trinity United Church of Christ wrote a Chicago essay about diversity and history while saying to Trump, "Keep our name out of your mouth."

City officials have not received any communication about whether the National Guard will be deployed. The clergy called on the public to know their rights and be witnesses for the most vulnerable.