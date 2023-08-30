Chicago man charged in fatal Kenwood stabbing

article

Charges were filed against a man who allegedly stabbed a woman to death after breaking into a home in Kenwood over a year ago.

Aubrey Jackson, 34, was arrested by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force Tuesday in connection to a home invasion that took a deadly turn.

Police say Jackson forcibly entered a residence in the 4700 block of South Ingleside Avenue on Aug. 9, 2022. When he got inside he stabbed a 32-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman.

The woman was later pronounced dead.

Police say Jackson had a stolen vehicle when he was arrested.

He was charged with first-degree murder, murder, attempted murder, home invasion, possession of a stolen vehicle.

Jackson was scheduled to appear in bond court today.