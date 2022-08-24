Chicago FBI seeks Bridgeview bank robbery suspect

article

The Chicago FBI is searching for a man who robbed a bank in Bridgeview Tuesday afternoon.

The FBI responded to the Marquette Bank on Harlem Avenue around 1 p.m. for reports of a robbery.

The suspect is believed to be a thin, Black or Hispanic man wearing a dark baseball cap, gray neck gator, gray shirt with "Live United" printed on front, blue jeans, and a bandage around his right hand, according to the FBI.

Investigators say the suspect presented a note without showing any weapons. There were no injuries reported.

The suspect fled on foot and remains at large.

There is no further information being released at this time. The public can report tips (even anonymously) at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.