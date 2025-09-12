Chicago fight ends with man shot on southwest side, police say

The Brief A 34-year-old man was shot Thursday night during a fight with someone he knew. The shooting happened in the 5100 block of South Campbell Avenue around 10 p.m. The victim is hospitalized in serious condition; no arrests have been made.



A man was shot and seriously wounded during a fight Thursday night on Chicago’s southwest side, according to police.

What we know:

Police said officers responded to a call of a person shot around 10 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Campbell Avenue, in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood.

A 34-year-old man had been in a verbal altercation with a man he knew. The argument escalated into a physical fight, and the other man pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the chest before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led to the argument.

What's next:

No one is currently in custody, as Area One detectives are investigating.