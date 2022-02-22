Expand / Collapse search
Chicago firefighter hospitalized battling Albany Park blaze

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Albany Park
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A firefighter was injured while battling a fire at a vacant apartment building in the Albany Park neighborhood.

Crews responded to a report of a fire around 3:23 a.m. at a two-story building in the 3300 block of West Cullom Avenue, according to fire officials.

One firefighter suffered a leg injury and was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital where he was listed in stable condition, officials said.

The still and box alarm was struck out by 3:55 a.m., according to CFD.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.