Chicago firefighter hospitalized battling Albany Park blaze

A firefighter was injured while battling a fire at a vacant apartment building in the Albany Park neighborhood.

Crews responded to a report of a fire around 3:23 a.m. at a two-story building in the 3300 block of West Cullom Avenue, according to fire officials.

One firefighter suffered a leg injury and was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital where he was listed in stable condition, officials said.

The still and box alarm was struck out by 3:55 a.m., according to CFD.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.